Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price at $180.25

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $7,016,079.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,973 shares of company stock valued at $40,730,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,638 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 548,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAND stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.26. 8,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,072. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.