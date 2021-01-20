Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) PT at C$3.58

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.68.

PEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) alerts:

Shares of PEY stock remained flat at $C$3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 391,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,543. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.91 and a 52-week high of C$4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$658.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.65.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$86.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1007407 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$631,294.95.

About Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.