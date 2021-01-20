Analysts Set Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Target Price at $17.70

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSTL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

