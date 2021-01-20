Analysts Set Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) Price Target at GBX 689

Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 732.67 ($9.57).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TM17. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.73) price objective on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) stock opened at GBX 848 ($11.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Team17 Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 815.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 716.59.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

