Analysts Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price at $65.29

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. 4,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,982. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

