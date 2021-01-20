AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.95

AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 80036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a market capitalization of C$76.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter.

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media in Canada, the United States, and the European Union. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities and North American ETFs.

