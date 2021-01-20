Analyzing Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DarioHealth and Endologix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A

DarioHealth presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.33%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Endologix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Endologix shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and Endologix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.56 million 21.22 -$17.74 million ($8.00) -2.47 Endologix $143.37 million 0.00 -$64.76 million ($2.19) -0.01

DarioHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endologix. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endologix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -337.55% -120.46% -95.45% Endologix -47.89% -113.17% -20.37%

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers DarioEngage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications; and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy, hospitals, and distributors; and through online. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

