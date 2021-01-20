Anchor (ANCT) Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Anchor has a market cap of $10.19 million and $11,373.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002279 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059266 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.00526160 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005512 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00042739 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.57 or 0.03852663 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016310 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013139 BTC.
About Anchor
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Anchor Coin Trading
Anchor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.