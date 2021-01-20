Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADRZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andritz has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Andritz stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Andritz has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

