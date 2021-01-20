ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises approximately 3.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $161,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $369.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $378.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

