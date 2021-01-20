ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises approximately 3.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $161,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANSS opened at $369.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $378.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.21.
ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.
In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
