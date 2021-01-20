Apexium Financial LP Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $70,000.

VGK traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,805. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

