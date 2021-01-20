Apexium Financial LP Sells 3,386 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:XRLV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $42.78.

