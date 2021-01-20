Apollo Currency (APL) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $13.36 million and $1.04 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00112126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

