Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.00

Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.83), with a volume of 720544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.18. The stock has a market cap of £29.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.85.

Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

