ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 1,444,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 482,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.18.

In related news, Chairman Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of ARCA biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

