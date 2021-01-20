Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 3,404 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.85. 2,422,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,866. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

