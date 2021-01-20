Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $115.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti cut their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

