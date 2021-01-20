Arconic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,576 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,445% compared to the typical daily volume of 102 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 128.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arconic by 58.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arconic by 16.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

ARNC stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Arconic has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.