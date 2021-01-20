Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Wedbush

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.91.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $40.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,325,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

