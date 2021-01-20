Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Update

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,400 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 301,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.10 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

