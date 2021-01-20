Ariose Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 46,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. SINA comprises 3.0% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SINA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SINA by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SINA in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SINA by 47.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SINA in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SINA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:SINA opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.98. SINA Co. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.