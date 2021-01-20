Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $11.02 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.02.

ARESF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS ARESF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

