Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 267,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 306,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

