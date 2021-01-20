Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Trading 8.4% Higher

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 7,010,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 14,866,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Gabelli cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assertio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assertio news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Assertio by 5,626.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 39.2% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 12.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

