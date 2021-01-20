Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $34.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $432,325 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,891,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 760,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,642,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,643,000 after acquiring an additional 820,304 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,176 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,418 shares during the period.

ATRA stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 531,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

