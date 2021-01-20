Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 611,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $477.42 million during the quarter. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,394,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 42.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

