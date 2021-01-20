Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $104.64. The company had a trading volume of 383,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,847. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $105.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.24.

