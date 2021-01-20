Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

