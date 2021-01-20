AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for AT&T in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the technology company will earn $3.42 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

