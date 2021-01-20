AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

