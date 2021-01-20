AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,397 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,917,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,719,000 after acquiring an additional 770,484 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

