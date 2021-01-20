Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,270 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 432.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,319. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

