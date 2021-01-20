Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $49,893,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,358,000 after purchasing an additional 212,341 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.92. 8,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

