Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.42. 43,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $245.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

