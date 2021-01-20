Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $190,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,765. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.97.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

