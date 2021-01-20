Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,784.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,759.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,619.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

