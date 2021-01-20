AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Decreased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.41. The stock had a trading volume of 751,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,454. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

