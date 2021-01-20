Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $40.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.45.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $30.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Avantor by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.