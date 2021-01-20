AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 143,494 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 114,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AVITA Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $519.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 5.9% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,313,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

