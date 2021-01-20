AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVRO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of AVRO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. 197,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,342. The stock has a market cap of $544.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

