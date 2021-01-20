Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 9,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) Company Profile (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has seven exploration licenses in three countries, including four in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

