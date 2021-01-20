Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) to post $180.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.77 million. Axon Enterprise reported sales of $171.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year sales of $636.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.63 million to $643.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $742.12 million, with estimates ranging from $731.30 million to $775.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.89.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.56. 1,305,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,852. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.01. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $168.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -248.67, a P/E/G ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $12,319,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,883,353.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $153,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,938,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,186 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,585. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

