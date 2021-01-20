BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. BaaSid has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $121,871.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00529501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00042107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.59 or 0.03877246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015945 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

