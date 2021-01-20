BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of BAESY opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.17. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

