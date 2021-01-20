Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,330,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 44,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 464,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,305,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 126,972 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. 261,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,458,178. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.