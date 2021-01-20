Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $283.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

