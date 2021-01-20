Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,217,320. The firm has a market cap of $285.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

