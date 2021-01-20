Bank of America Lowers ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) to Underperform

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PBSFY opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.