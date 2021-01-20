Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. 3,787,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,217,320. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

