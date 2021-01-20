Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $27.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,370,000 after purchasing an additional 138,730 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after buying an additional 300,222 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,618,000 after buying an additional 821,795 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 194,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after acquiring an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. 846,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,631. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.